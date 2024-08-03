Man nonchalantly steals sneakers in Bengaluru building corridor | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Man nonchalantly steals sneakers in Bengaluru building corridor

A video circulating on social media shows a thief methodically stealing shoes from outside a house. In the footage, the man takes his time inspecting each pair for wear and tear before making off with them. This calculated behaviour highlights both the thief's boldness and the area's inadequate security. The video, reportedly from Bengaluru, has left viewers astonished.

In the video, a man is seen entering a corridor with a sack in hand, which he sets down before approaching a shoe rack. Dressed in black and wearing a mask that covers the lower half of his face, he is seen inspecting the shoes. For a few seconds, he steps out of view to the other side of the corridor, then returns with two pairs of shoes. He proceeds to pick pairs one by one from the rack with deliberate care. Eventually, he walks away calmly, placing the stolen shoes into his sack.

The video of the incident was posted on Instagram along with a caption that reads, “Visuals of shoe theft took place in C-Block, AECS Layout, Brookfield, Bengaluru for the second time In 6 months.”

Watch the viral video:

Since its posting, the video has garnered almost 7,000 likes and received numerous comments. One Instagram user commented, “Once, in my building, someone stole all the shoes from all the floors, but they left behind my shoes on the ground floor. I kind of felt offended, were my shoes not good enough for him/her.” Another user added, “A simple hack is to keep only one shoe outside and one inside, break the pair. There, solved it.” A third user wrote, “This is happening everywhere in Bangalore.” A fourth wrote, “He is taking all the time in the world.”

The video of the thief taking the shoes was posted on a Bengaluru-focused page, which features videos documenting various events from the Silicon Valley of India.

