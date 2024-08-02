Bengaluru woman demands 'Rent 43K, deposit 2.5 lakh' from tenant for 2BHK, post goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X Bengaluru woman demands hefty amount from tenant.

A woman in Bengaluru has stirred up controversy after demanding a steep rent of Rs 43,000 and a deposit of 2.5 lakh rupees from a potential tenant for her 2BHK apartment. The post, which was shared on social media, quickly went viral and sparked discussions about the rising cost of living in the city. Many were shocked by the exorbitant amount being demanded for a rental property and questioned the fairness of such steep charges. Some also pointed out that this trend of landlords asking for high rents and deposits has become common in Bengaluru, making it difficult for middle-class individuals to afford decent housing.

A X user Leesha Agarwal wrote, “We are moving out of our current 2BHK in Koramangala and looking for someone who’d be interested in taking it up! Want someone who will be willing to take it as it is (with all the furnishings). Rent 43k, deposit 2.5L, all furniture additional costs. DM for details!” To show the various corners of her house, she has also posted four pictures.

Take a look at the post here:



The popular post has received over 1.4 lakh views since it was shared, and the total is still rising. More than 500 people have liked the post. As they responded to the share, people left a variety of responses. Several people shared the apartment with their networks, and the majority expressed surprise at the amount of the rent and security deposit.

One user wrote, "Good house. But 2.5 lakh deposit for a house in Koramangala? Might as well start selling organs on the black market to make up for this," while another one wrote, "Bedrooms aren’t matching with hall and the kitchen. They seem to be from different houses."

The incident has shed light on the housing crisis in the city and the need for proper regulation and protection for tenants. It also highlights the power imbalance between landlords and tenants, with the latter often being at the mercy of the former's demands.

ALSO READ: 'God on low carbs': Bengaluru man's parents use avocado for puja, leaves internet in splits