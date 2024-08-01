'God on low carbs': Bengaluru man's parents use avocado for puja, leaves internet in splits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bengaluru man's parents use avocado for puja.

For the majority of us, dry fruits, apples, bananas, and oranges have always been part of the Hindu pooja offerings. But a family substituted exotic fruits for the original ones. On social media, a post that illustrates this has received a lot of attention. In Bengaluru, a family offered avocados to the gods in place of bananas.

The unconventional choice of fruit for puja has left many netizens in splits, with some finding it hilarious while others questioning the appropriateness of using a foreign fruit for religious rituals. However, the man's parents seem to have a positive outlook on their decision, stating that God is present everywhere and can be worshipped with any pure offering.

A user named Dharmesh Ba posted the picture and captioned it as “Parents are in town, and their offerings to God have been upgraded from bananas to avocados."

Take a look at the post here:

Since it was shared on July 30, the post has had over 5,500 views, and the total is still rising. Many even shared their hilarious opinions in the post's comments section.

One user wrote, "But can it also tolerate being stabbed by agarbattis? Potential to give the banana some rest from stabbing," while another one wrote, "No gods like this foreigner, pls change back to Bananas."

Another user wrote, "lol, tastes evolve so does offerings." However, this post serves as a reminder that people are constantly finding new ways to incorporate their beliefs into modern lifestyles, even if it means using unconventional methods.

