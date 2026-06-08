'Please mention the itinerary': Man turns living room into a mountain trek, internet can't stop laughing

New Delhi:

Travel content shared on social media usually features breathtaking mountain views, expensive gear and carefully planned adventures. But one content creator has gone viral for proving that you do not need any of those things to recreate the hiking experience, at least in your imagination.

Instagram creator Rohit Koli recently shared a humorous reel titled "POV: Hiking low budget", and the internet cannot get enough of it.

A trek without leaving home

The video begins with Rohit dressed like a serious trekker in athletic wear, appearing ready to set off on an outdoor adventure. However, viewers quickly realise that this is no ordinary hike. Instead of carrying a professional trekking backpack, he has a large sack strapped to his back. His trekking pole is replaced by a household wiper, instantly setting the tone for the comedy that follows.

What comes next is a creative indoor "hike" through his home.

Turning furniture into mountains

Rohit starts his journey by balancing on the edge of a bed before carefully stepping onto the backrest of a wooden sofa, treating it like a narrow mountain ridge. He then moves across the sofa seat and climbs onto a large cardboard box, turning everyday household objects into obstacles along his imaginary trekking route. To make the adventure feel even more realistic, he pauses dramatically to wipe sweat from his forehead, mimicking the exhaustion many hikers experience during steep climbs.

The video ends with Rohit leaving the living room and walking up a flight of stairs, continuing his budget-friendly ascent.

The music makes it even better

Adding to the humour is the use of the popular Bollywood song Ilahi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The track is often associated with travel, adventure and freedom, making it the perfect soundtrack for Rohit's makeshift expedition. The contrast between cinematic travel music and ordinary household items is what makes the reel especially entertaining.

Instagram users join the adventure

The comments section quickly turned into a comedy show of its own, with users pretending to treat the indoor hike like a serious mountaineering expedition. One person joked, "Bhai oxygen level check karate rahana." Another commented, "Bro u forget to wear your safety socks."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHITKOLIVLOGS)Instagram reacts to hilarious hiking parody

Perhaps the most popular response came from a user who wrote, "Please mention itinerary in caption."

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