Koffee With Karan 7: iPhone 13, jewellery and more. What's inside the 'expensive' Koffee hamper?

Koffee With Karan 7 has come out with four episodes till now. All the celebs appearing on the couch have one question from the host Karan Johar. What's inside the 'Koffee' hamper they win during the Rapid Fire round? Usually, after the season has wrapped up, Karan reveals what goodies are inside the basket. Now, with the new season going live on Disney+Hotstar, a lot of speculation is around what is inside the hamper that celebrities are given as a gift.

Karan on the Koffee hamper: It's expensive

Karan has been asked about the Koffee hamper time and again during the new season. When Akshay Kumar and Samantha appeared together on the couch, the former asked him about the hamper. Karan remained tight-lipped about the contents of the hamper but shared that it is 'expensive'. What's inside the hamper may be revealed later on the show but till now it's a complete mystery.

What's inside the Koffee With Karan 7 hamper?

As per an Instagram post by Diet Sabya, the Koffee hamper comprises many extravagant items. Of course, the celebrities appearing on the show won't be given something ordinary. Keeping in mind their status, the hamper has been put together. The Koffee hamper in the 7th season reportedly consists of an iPhone 13, Tyaani jewellery, Marshall speakers, Amazon Alexa, Audi mobile coffee maker, perfumes, chocolates, a new phone and Versace coasters. Suffice it to know that these items are extremely expensive.

Guests on Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7 has already seen celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Samantha, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, who spilled the beans on their personal and professional lives. Apart from Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will also be seen in an upcoming episode of the show. They will promote their movie Laal Singh Chaddha on the show and speak about their personal and professional lives as well. Kareena recently shared a snap of her look on social media handle confirming that she will be seen in the show.

More pictures of Aamir and Kareena appearing on the show have taken the internet by storm. Aamir was seen holding a pipe in his hand as he sat beside Kareena before the shooting commenced.

