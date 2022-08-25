Who is Kanishka Soni? Pavitra Rishta actress who married herself after being in abusive relationship

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANISHKA SONI Kanishka Soni

Pavitra Rishta actress Kanishka Soni recently took the internet by storm when she updated her social media status as 'self-married'. The actress, who was part of several popular sitcoms like Devi Adi Parashakti, Diya Aur Baati Hum among others, announced that she married herself and shared pictures flaunting a mangalsutra and sindoor. Sologamy was the chosen way for her, after she fell prey to abusive relationships, while men in positions of power tried to exploit her. She claimed that her life experiences left her scarred to get into a relationship with any man.

Who is Kanishka Soni?

Born and brought up in Gujarat, Kanishka Soni revealed that she belonged to a conservative family. After announcing her exit from the television industry, she informed her fans that she will be making her Hollywood debut with a project titled 'Choice Is Yours.'

Kanishka created history when she announced that she married herself. However, she faced a lot of backlash on her Instagram post and people sent her hate messages. ALSO READ: 'Women don't need men for sex': Kanishka Soni slams trolls targeting her for marrying herself

What made her choose Sologamy

According to Hindustan Times, Soni dated an actor, who she claimed 'is now in jail'. Refusing to name him she revealed they were dating each other from May 2010 till November 2011. "While he never abused me sexually, he subjected me to physical and mental abuse. He threatened that if I ever leave him, he will harm me and my family. My passport was also taken away by him, I could only get it back after I tricked him into giving it. I ran away from his house once when he was in the bathroom," she recalled.

It took her five years to get out of the trauma. Further, the actress recalled how a legendary actor once told her, 'Tumhari maa ke saath main kya karunga?'

"Once I met this legendary actor, and said my mother was a huge fan of him. He replied ‘tumhari maa ke saath main kya karunga?’,” she stated.

Narrating another incident, Soni said a guy she met, cheated on her, and emotionally blackmailed her into ending the relationship.

After which, she decided, to adopt sologamy. "I was completely broken once again, and decided enough is enough. I didn’t need any man to complete me, and started wearing sindoor on my head and wearing a mangalsutra, making it clear that I am interested anymore in men," she added.

