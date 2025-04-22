Indian bride asks friends to pay Rs 15,000 per person for wedding dinner, check viral post The Indian bride requesting her friends to pay for their wedding dinner has initiated a much-needed debate and has shocked everyone.

Indian weddings are a big event, often stretching over several days and with many guests invited. It is a marriage of love, family, and customs. But of late, Indian weddings have seen an increase in over-the-top weddings and overly extravagant costs. In the middle of all this, an Indian bride's viral post seeking her friends to pay a fee of Rs 15,000 for the wedding dinner has raised a heated controversy on social media.

The post, which has been posted on Reddit, is a story of the bride asked her friends to pay Rs 15,000 each for the wedding dinner. Later on the post have been deleted from the social media platform; however, the comments from the social media users are still there.

According to the HT report, the friend of the bride wrote on Reddit, “Was invited for dinner by friend as a part of her wedding festivities. It was in an upscale restaurant in a posh area. Though it was not one of the traditional wedding events (haldi, mehndi etc), it was part of the functions as a friends' night out event. Non traditional but good.”

The friend claimed in her Reddit post that she was taken aback by the request because she was not carrying any cash, and certainly not that much. She disclosed in the comments section that the total amounted to ₹15,000 per individual.

“Some people didn't care and had the money, or expected it. Some folks struggled a bit to cough up, others were in shock,” the friend revealed.

“I'm just thinking days later, that if it was just friends getting together, why was it not made clear upfront that payment was expected? And why was there a set menu if we were paying anyway? Why couldn't we just order what we wanted and pay for that?” she questioned.

She concluded her post by describing it as a "very thoughtless evening" that, had she realised she would have been charged ₹15,000, she would have decided not to go at all.

One of the users wrote, "Ummm damn weird. A heads-up would've been nice for sure. Idk how they expect guests to contribute without letting them know in advance. It would 100% throw me off."

While another one wrote, "This is so weird. Did you talk to your other friends about it and how they feel? People do usually do a party event night for only friends these days but it’s a part of the wedding festivities. I would totally feel scammed if this were to happen to me.

