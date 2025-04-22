900 people gather in Australia to play Monopoly in memory of girl who died of cancer 900 Australians came together to play Monopoly in memory of a young girl who lost her battle to cancer. This heartwarming event celebrates her life and legacy. A fun and meaningful way to honour her memory.

Up to 900 people gathered to play Monopoly in remembrance of a young girl who loved the game as a kind gesture. In addition, the event, which took place in Sydney, Australia, in late March, set a Guinness World Record for the most Monopoly players. Alegra, who died of brain illness in 2017, liked playing the game with her family and friends when she was six years old. The special celebration was started by Sue-Ellan Vasiliou and her husband, Marino, as a way to honour their daughter.

Alegra, born September 19, 2011, "would take the game very seriously—preferring the Shopkins version, she would always uphold the rules and beg for just one more rematch," according to the GWR. As her family considered ways to honour the little one after her death, they kept returning to her fond recollections of playing Monopoly.

Sue-Ellan Vasiliou, Alegra’s mother, shared her emotions with Guinness World Records, saying, “We really wanted to create a space that allowed both young and old to come together, celebrate her, and accomplish something that everyone would be proud of. All whilst raising awareness for the disease that took our daughter – brain cancer.”

On March 30 of this year, the family, in collaboration with the Little Legs Foundation, staged a huge Monopoly game in Sydney, Australia, where players played an officially licensed version of the game designed by the charity and including the late Alegra's image. The charity grant, dubbed Alegra's Army, allows you to assist in generating funds for cancer research.

“To say you broke a Guinness World Records title isn’t something very common. To say you have your very own version of Monopoly dedicated to you is even more rare, but Alegra has her very own Army, and together we have the power to do so much in this world," the mother continued. Sue-Ellan expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended the charity event in memory of her daughter. “Families who miss her terribly are united with families who wish they had a chance to meet her. I was so proud to stand there as her mother and see the impact she continues to have on the lives of many," she added.

The event was a huge success, with 1,000 people in attendance and 918 people gathering in groups to play the game, breaking the record for "Most People Playing Monopoly". The family hosted over 150 tables, each with six persons playing the game.

