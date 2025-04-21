Drunk woman creates chaos on Haridwar highway; video goes viral | WATCH Witness the shocking moment a drunk woman causes chaos on the Haridwar highway. Watch the viral video that has left netizens stunned. Get the latest updates on this bizarre incident.

New Delhi:

A video from Uttarakhand's Haridwar is going viral, showing a woman in a red salwar kameez causing a disturbance on the road while supposedly under the influence of alcohol. The undated video, which is circulating on social media, shows the woman halting automobiles and standing in front of them. This resulted in brief traffic gridlock on the road.

"Delhi Dehradun Highway. High-voltage drama of a drunk woman. She stopped every vehicle and finally stopped a traffic policeman and rode on his scootY," reads the video's caption, which was uploaded on X. The video was uploaded by an X user. The clip looks to have been recorded in the evening.

In the 50-second video posted on Saturday, a woman tries to get into an approaching e-rickshaw. Several others can be seen taking her footage and commenting on the situation. Some of them are visibly confused and concerned, asking what happened to her. Although the incident occurred on a popular route, the specific location could not be determined from the footage.

The woman then continues going down the road while others watch from a distance. The woman's face was not visible in the video; she looks to be in her thirties. Following her outburst, the automobiles came to a sudden halt on the road to avoid colliding with her. During this time, two cars collided in a small rear-end accident, as shown in the video.

As the video went viral, social media users lambasted her behaviour in the comments section. Meanwhile, others voiced concern for her well-being, asking if she had arrived home safely.

The woman's identity is unclear at this time. It is also unclear whether she was genuinely intoxicated. However, several people expressed worry about the growing problem of public intoxication and requested action against the women for causing public disruption.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

