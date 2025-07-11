In which year did World Population Day start, and who is considered its father? Today, let us take a moment to consider the significance of these conversations and how each one of us can help empower the next generation in creating the future they want.

Each year on the 11th of July, World Population Day is observed globally with the intent to raise awareness concerning major population issues and how they hold deep significance in shaping society. Created by the United Nations in 1989, the day continues to be a needed platform for debate, action, and out-of-the-box innovation in order to realise the creation of a sustainable world for all.

Who is considered to be the father of World Population Day?

The necessity of celebrating World Population Day came about after the world population hit a whopping five billion on July 11th, 1987. Dr KC Zachariah, a senior demographer at the World Bank, came up with the day of celebration, and the UN subsequently followed up by establishing the day. World Population Day has been a key driver towards promoting reproductive rights and policies facilitating sustainable development and well-being for all across the globe since its formation.

Why it matters: The importance of World Population Day

The importance of World Population Day is that it can spur important discussions on how population trends affect everything from socio-economic progress to environmental sustainability and individual well-being. It's a very effective reminder that our increasing global population has both special challenges and great opportunities. By recognising these trends, we can promote proactive initiatives and collective initiatives to create a better world.

World Population Day 2025: Empowering the youth

The theme of World Population Day 2025 is "Empowering young people to build the families they want in an equitable and prosperous world." The theme is actually the very basic commitment of the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development: that all individuals have a right to make informed choices about their own lives and their own futures. As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reminds us, empowering youth is what will ensure that they have the autonomy to make these very important decisions, not only for themselves and their own families but also for a brighter and more equitable future for all.

