World Population Day 2025: Which is the most populated state in India and why? Know details To increase awareness of global population issues, World Population Day is held annually on July 11. By 2025, there will be more than 8.23 billion people on the planet. Let's know about the most populated state in India.

New Delhi:

To increase awareness of global population issues, World Population Day is observed annually on July 11. People from all over the world gather on this day to talk about and solve the problems brought on by the growing population. India, the world's second most populous nation, is important to this discussion. Analysing population growth in India's various states, determining which is the most populated, and determining the causes of this growth are crucial as 2025 draws near.

The United Nations predicts that by 2030, India will have 1.5 billion people, making it the world's most populous nation. India is home to more than 1.3 billion people, representing a diverse population with a wide range of customs, languages, and cultures. The population distribution among its states also reflects this diversity.

The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is home to the nation's largest population. With an estimated 230 million people, Uttar Pradesh is more populated than many nations worldwide, according to recent estimates.

world population day 2025

So, what makes this state the most populated in India?

The size of Uttar Pradesh is one of the main causes of its high population. With a population density of 829 persons per square kilometre, it occupies an area of more than 240,000 square kilometres. This indicates that there is rapid population growth because so many people live in a comparatively small area.

In addition to its size, Uttar Pradesh's population is impacted by cultural customs, economic prospects, and historical significance. Agra, Varanasi, and Lucknow are just a few of the historic cities in the state that draw tourists from all over the world. This causes people to migrate from other states and nations in search of better living conditions and work opportunities.

History of World Population Day

Inspired by 'Five Billion Day' on July 11, 1987, when the world's population reached 5 billion, Dr KC Zachariah, a senior demographer at the World Bank, suggested that this day be designated as World Population Day.

Significance of World Population Day

The United Nations hopes that World Population Day will draw attention to how critical it is to solve population-related issues and advance sustainable development on a global scale.

ALSO READ: World Population Day 2023: Know date, theme, history, significance and other important details