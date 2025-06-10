Holy water from Pune ‘miracle tree’ turns out to be leaking pipe, video goes viral | WATCH Know the truth behind Pune's 'miracle tree' that fooled devotees with its supposed holy water. A viral video reveals the surprising reason - a leaking underground pipeline. Watch the astonishing footage and learn more about this bizarre incident.

New Delhi:

An intriguing viral video that made the rounds on social media showcased residents in a suburban area of Pune engaging in elaborate rituals to honour a tree believed to possess sacred water. This tree, which locals had revered as having mystical properties, inviting offerings like flowers, turmeric powder, and sindoor, was at the centre of attention until a thorough investigation by the city authorities uncovered a surprising revelation.

The investigation unearthed the hidden truth that the supposedly divine water was actually originating from an underground leak in a water pipeline located beneath the tree. The incident unfolded in Premlok Park in Pimpri, specifically outside Sahara Society, where residents had started assembling following the dissemination of videos portraying individuals venerating the Gulmohar tree as though it possessed divine significance.

Deputy Engineer Pravin Dhumal of Punekar News promptly explained, "There is no miracle here—an aged water pipeline runs below the tree, and due to a leakage in the pipeline hidden beneath, water seeped out through the decaying trunk," shedding light on the remarkable but mundane explanation behind the phenomenon.

Upon this discovery, authorities swiftly took action by cutting off the water supply and initiating prompt repairs while retaining the tree in its original location.

A video shared on X summarised the incident: “In the area of Pimpri Chinchwad, citizens began offering garlands, flowers, turmeric, and vermilion to a tree, worshipping it after seeing water coming from it. Later, some sensible citizens informed the municipal corporation about this, and during the investigation, it was revealed that a water pipeline had burst beneath the tree."

The video, depicting the fervent ceremonies around the tree, has provoked critical discussions online, with various users voicing concerns over the prevalence of superstitions in urban surroundings.

One user pondered on the root cause of this growing trend, highlighting the divergence between superstitious beliefs in urban versus rural areas, while another expressed exasperation over the persistence of such occurrences in 2025, emphasising the hindrance such practices pose to societal progress.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Derek Guy, fashion critic who mocked JD Vance's style, faces deportation calls in US: What did he say?