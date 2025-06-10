Derek Guy, fashion critic who mocked JD Vance's style, faces deportation calls in US: What did he say? As immigration sweeps intensified in Los Angeles, one of the internet's most unexpected voices joined the conversation—only to unofficially find himself in the crosshairs of Vice President JD Vance.

Derek Guy, a fashion commentator who runs the well-known X account called "Menswear Guy," announced on Monday that he has been living in the United States without legal papers since he was a child. In a thorough discussion, Guy shared his personal story, explaining that his mother carried him across the Canadian border as an infant after their family escaped from Vietnam during the Tet Offensive.

"My family fled Vietnam following the Tet Offensive and experienced a challenging journey that ultimately brought them to Canada. My father was employed there for a period as a janitor while my mother worked as a secretary. When my dad lost his job, he got a chance to work with his sister in the United States. He decided to go because our family needed money. He ended up staying in the United States longer than planned because he didn't understand the immigration laws, and he asked my mom to join him." Guy said. He also wrote that his mother indeed took him across the border when he was still an infant.

"I am still uncertain whether we violated any immigration laws. The boundary between Canada and the United States was quite acceptable to cross, much like it is mostly today," Guy added.

The men's fashion expert acknowledged his views during a time of increased tension due to the immigration raids by the Trump administration in Los Angeles. These raids have led to many protests and criticism from groups advocating for immigrant rights.

Derek Guy encouraged his followers to view undocumented immigrants not as gang members, as the Trump administration often suggested, but rather as neighbours, coworkers, and friends. He stated, "People like me live next door to you, not members of MS-13."

The post attracted the interest of JD Vance, and many users quickly mentioned him in their replies, suggesting he had an opportunity to "do the funniest thing ever," which hinted at the idea of deporting the fashion critic.

Vance replied with a meme featuring American actor Jack Nicholson nodding in a threatening manner. Many people saw this as a mysterious yet disturbing support for deportation.

