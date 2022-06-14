Hen in Kerala lays 24 eggs in 6 hours, locals and poultry experts bewildered

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hen lays eggs and sets record

Hen in Kerala village has left poultry experts in shock after she laid 24 eggs at one go in six hours duration. Asper discussion in animal husbandry circles, this is a major feat. Once the hen began to lay eggs, she did not sop and locals were amazed to see the pace at which the hen laid eggs. She has now become a star and one of the most talked about animals in the neighborhood.

Hen goes on egg-laying spree

As per the report, the hen is a V380 hybrid variety. In the morning, Biju, the owner, had applied oil on Chinnu’s legs after he found her limping. Soon, the hen started laying eggs. The locals swarmed Biju's neighborhood and the news spread fast. Eight-month-old Chinnu is one among the 23 hens bought by Biju and his wife, Mini, with the help of a bank loan, seven months ago. According to poultry experts, the incident is a rare feat.

Read: Domino's Pizza female employee beaten on road with sticks, by-standers watch in silence

Hen lays cashew-shaped eggs in Karnataka

In a similarly unusual incident in Karnataka, a hen laid cashew-shaped eggs and became the local attraction. The incident took place at Laila village situated in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The hen laid ten of the special cashew-shaped eggs. Initially, when the family spotted the first egg, they were surprised. But, they decided to wait for another day before doing anything about it. Even after three consecutive days, the hen continued to lay cashew-shaped eggs. People have now begun flocking to witness this natural wonder.

Read: Karnataka man earns more than former IT job by selling donkey milk, gets order worth Rs 17 lakh