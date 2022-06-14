Tuesday, June 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Biden to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia, state he called 'pariah,' next month in first trip of presidency to Middle East, reports AP
  • Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Delhi Court allows Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the case
  • DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid ticket
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Domino's Pizza female employee beaten on road with sticks, by-standers watch in silence | Viral video

Domino's Pizza female employee beaten on road with sticks, by-standers watch in silence | Viral video

A video is making rounds on the internet, where a pizza chain employee was beaten up by a few women in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2022 19:34 IST
image
Image Source : TWITTER

A pizza chain employee being beaten up in Indore

A video has gone viral on social media showing a group of four women mercilessly beating up a young female employee of a pizza chain in Indore, despite repeated pleas by the latter to stop.

In a video, the four women are seen beating the victim, an employee with Domino's Pizza, with sticks and kept hitting her even as she fell to the ground.

Although there were people gathered at the site, no one stepped up to help the girl as she was crying out in pain.

Also Read: BTS dancing to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is making ARMY go crazy; watch viral video here

The victim was also heard saying that she would go and complain to the police, following which the women replied, "go and complain".

The girl finally managed to save herself by hiding in a nearby house.

According to reports, the victim later lodged a complaint against the four women at a local police station.

Police said they are trying to identify the accused.

Also Read: Karnataka man earns more than former IT job by selling donkey milk, gets order worth Rs 17 lakh

Top News

Latest News