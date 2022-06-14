Karnataka man earns more than former IT job by selling donkey milk, gets order worth Rs 17 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Donkey milk sells for more money than an IT job

Karnataka Man has struck gold in donkey milk. He took to self-employment and is not only earning well but on his own terms. He has become a successful entrepreneur He has quit his comfortable IT job and has settled into the business of selling milk from his donkey farm. A similar startup has also been up and running in Kerala and Karnataka state, the owner of the farm and the business is Srinivas Gowda. He said he was moved by the plight of donkeys and decided to shelter and rear them.

Man decided to shelter donkeys

Gowda, a BA graduate, first started Isiri farms, an integrated agriculture and animal husbandry centre on a 2.3-acre plot at Ira village in 2020 after he quit his job in a software company. They are also bringing up other animals like rabbit, chicken plus some 20 donkeys. The farm is flourishing with animals and the man is making a business out of it.

Why donkey milk?

The donkey's milk is delicious, very expensive and has medicinal value. The owner, Gowda has planned to supply donkey's milk to people in packets just like other packaged products. A 30ml of milk packet will cost Rs 150 and it will be supplied through malls, shops and supermarkets, as per the business owner.

What's next in the business?

He also plans to sell donkey's milk to be used for beauty products. Orders worth Rs 17 lakh have already been received, he said. As per PETA, mice, rats, dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, monkeys, fish, and birds are among those tested for beauty products. However, more companies are shifting to cruelty-free beauty products.