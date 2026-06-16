'Premium Indian experience': Foreigner's first attempt at hitching a ride in India becomes viral video

New Delhi:

For many travellers, some of the most memorable experiences happen when they step away from tourist attractions and interact with local people. That is exactly what happened when a travel creator decided to do something spontaneous on the roads of India.

In a video shared by Instagram creator Swadverse India, he approached an Indian truck driver with a simple request: could he join them for a ride? What followed has now won the hearts of thousands online.

A request that worked on the first try

The video begins with the creator approaching a truck and asking the driver if he could come along for the journey."Hello, boss. Can I go with you?" he asks.

To his surprise, the answer is yes. The unexpected success set the tone for what turned into a wholesome travel experience.

A closer look at India's colourful truck culture

As the journey begins, the creator takes viewers inside a world that many people see from the outside but rarely get to experience up close. Indian trucks are famous for their colourful artwork, bells, stickers and decorations."These are Indian trucks. As you can see, they have various ornaments on them, little bells right here," said the traveller.

He added that since truck drivers spend so much time on the road, many choose to make their vehicles stand out. "They're driving them every day, so they want to make them beautiful and stand out."

More comfortable than expected

One of the biggest surprises for the creator was the truck's interior. Upon entering the cabin, the first thing he noticed was how spacious and comfortable it was. "Wow! It is very comfortable here." He also discovered a sleeping area where drivers rest during long journeys. "Look at that; he must sleep here." He admired the facilities available inside the truck, including an electric fan that made the journey more comfortable.

Meeting Hariom and Dinesh

Along the way, the creator got to know the two men driving the truck. They introduced themselves as Hariom and Dinesh. Instead of merely giving him a lift, they welcomed him warmly as if he were their guest.

At one point, they even offered him a cold drink during the journey. "They even bought some drinks. Very good people." The interaction quickly became less about transportation and more about human connection.

Internet calls it the 'premium Indian experience'

The video struck a chord with viewers because it showcased a side of India that is often overlooked. One comment that received significant attention summed up the mood perfectly: "Premium Indian experience."

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