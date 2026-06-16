Vikas Khanna's 'nazar utarna' moment goes viral after winning USD 100 in Lata Mangeshkar challenge

New Delhi:

When celebrity chef Vikas Khanna appeared in a casual street-side music challenge, viewers expected a fun test of his knowledge of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's songs. What they did not expect was a moment that would leave thousands of people talking about kindness, culture and generosity.

The video, hosted by Shan Rizwan outside the Bungalow restaurant, challenged participants to identify three songs by Lata Mangeshkar for a chance to win USD 100. And Vikas nailed the challenge and how!

A true Lata Mangeshkar fan

When asked who his favourite artist was, Khanna immediately named Lata Mangeshkar. The challenge began, and he quickly identified classics including Lag Ja Gale, Naam Gum Jayega and Mora Gora Ang Lai Le. Before the final song, Khanna spoke about what the legendary singer meant to his family.

He explained that Lata Mangeshkar was loved by multiple generations in his household, from his grandmother and mother to his sister and niece. Calling it a "Shah Rukh Khan moment", he noted how four generations could connect through her music.

The gesture that touched viewers

After successfully naming all three songs, Khanna was handed the USD 100 prize. Instead of pocketing the money, he took the note and gently rotated it around Shan Rizwan's head. He then asked him to give the money to someone on the street.

For many Indian viewers, the gesture was instantly recognisable. The act is known as nazar utarna, a traditional practice followed in many Indian households to ward off the evil eye or negative energy from someone you care about.

Often, the item used in the ritual is later donated or given away.The

Internet praises the combination of affection and generosity

The comments section quickly filled with admiration.

One user wrote: "The nazar utarna + 'give it to someone on the street' was literally chef's kiss. An affectionate man would say 'God bless you'. A generous man would give the money to charity. Only an affectionate and generous man would do both."

Another explained the cultural significance for international viewers: "When the money was rotated over his head and then given away, that's called nazar utarna in India. It's a traditional practice used to ward off the evil eye or negative energy and is often done for loved ones."

Others said the clip reminded them of family traditions. "Nazar utarna... Oh, I miss my family now." Many users felt the gesture reflected exactly why Khanna remains one of the most admired public figures online.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKASKHANNAGROUP)Vikas Khanna's gesture after winning USD 100 wins hearts

What began as a simple game about recognising songs ended up becoming something much larger.

Also read: Woman wears 'too hot for a job' T-shirt to interview. Here's what happened next