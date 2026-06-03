Employee informs boss he's back from holiday, gets a response he never expected

New Delhi:

Coming back to work after a holiday is rarely exciting. For most people, it means opening a packed inbox, catching up on pending tasks and trying to switch back into work mode. One employee, however, had a very different experience after returning from a 10-day break.

A post shared on Reddit has gone viral after a company founder responded to an employee's return-to-work message with an unexpected gesture. Instead of asking him to get back to work immediately, the founder encouraged him to take one more day off and ease back into his routine.

Boss's response after employee's holiday wins praise

The story was shared on Reddit's r/IndianWorkplace forum under the title, "Went on a 10-day vacation, informed I'm back tomorrow, got told by the big boss to take one more day to settle in."

In the post, the employee explained that he had recently returned from a 10-day holiday and sent a message to the company's founder to let him know he would be resuming work the following day.

He expected a routine acknowledgement. What arrived instead caught him completely by surprise.

A screenshot shared with the post showed the employee writing, "Hi, I'm back from Bangalore now and will be resuming work from tomorrow. Just wanted to keep you informed."

The founder responded with a brief message that quickly won over readers online.

"Sounds good, take tomorrow off as well and get yourself settled. You can pick things up from Wednesday," the message read.

Sharing the exchange, the employee explained why the response stood out to him.

"I was on a 10-day vacation and informed the founder that I would be returning to work the next day. Instead of confirming my return, he told me to take an additional day off to relax and ease back in before starting again," he wrote.

He added, "As someone who moved from a stern corporate background, this made me feel great and valued."

Take a look at the post here:

(Image Source : REDDIT)The now-viral Reddit post.

Reddit users react

The post quickly drew attention from other professionals, many of whom compared the experience with their own workplaces.

Several users noted that when employers show trust, empathy and consideration towards employees, it often creates an environment where people naturally feel motivated to do their best work.

Others reacted more light-heartedly. Some joked that after a long holiday, many employees usually worry about returning to a mountain of unfinished work or being questioned about their absence. That made the founder's response feel even more refreshing.

A number of commenters also encouraged the employee to value the workplace culture he had found, saying supportive managers and healthy work environments are not always easy to come by.

Many of the reactions focused on one common theme. Small gestures often leave a bigger impression than formal policies. For several readers, the founder's simple message was a reminder that making employees feel respected and valued can go a long way.

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