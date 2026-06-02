Elderly man seen leaning out of high-rise window, internet asks: 'What was he thinking?'

New Delhi:

An outrageous video circulating on social media has left the platform’s followers worried and perplexed. The clip in question shows an old man sitting precariously on the small outside ledge of a high-rise apartment window. As seen in the video, the old man seemed to be peeking into the adjacent balcony while at the same time making use of his mobile phone.

The said video, which allegedly came from another building near the place where the incident took place, has been widely shared on social media sites, with netizens trying to figure out why the man is doing what he is doing and how he got there without any form of accident.

Viral video leaves the internet in disbelief

The clip begins with a distant view of a residential apartment complex before zooming in on a particular flat located several floors above the ground. As the camera focuses, an elderly man can be seen sitting on a narrow ledge outside his apartment window while leaning towards a neighbouring balcony. A mobile phone appears visible in his hand throughout the video.

Many viewers were stunned not only by the apparent recording attempt but also by the risk involved. The man's position on the ledge left little room for error, leading several users to express concern that a small mistake could have resulted in a serious fall.

Privacy concerns dominate online reactions

Apart from safety issues, several social media users raised concerns regarding the man's attempt to film his neighbours. Privacy in residential apartment buildings was an issue raised in the discussion.

While many criticised the man's actions, others wondered if there was enough information to judge the situation. This is because there were not many details surrounding the video.

Debate extends beyond the viral clip

The video has turned out to be yet another case in point when it comes to how strange occurrences recorded by cameras are able to lead to discussions in no time at all. While some audience members were alarmed about the possible violation of the woman's privacy, others seemed even more concerned about safety issues.

Whatever topic becomes the focus of attention as the video keeps gaining traction on the Internet, one thing seems clear enough: the video itself is impossible to watch without experiencing at least some level of nervousness.

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