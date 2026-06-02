'First beach trip at 87': Granddaughter fulfils grandmother's lifelong wish, internet can't stop smiling

New Delhi:

Some viral videos entertain people for a few seconds before disappearing from social media feeds. Others stay with viewers much longer because they remind them of what truly matters. A recent video featuring an 87-year-old grandmother experiencing the beach for the first time belongs firmly in the second category.

The video was uploaded by the content creator named Hershey Ineni, showing an ordinary family trip that turned into an emotionally-charged moment for thousands on the internet. The girl stated that her grandmother has been looking after other people all her life, but never got a chance to visit the sea. The family realised their dream to give her what she wished.

A dream coming true

As mentioned in the post, the family consisted of various generations: a grandmother, grandfather, a mother and even more relatives who took part in the beach trip to fulfil the dream. The creator captioned the post with a message that resonated with many viewers: her grandmother had spent 87 years taking care of everyone else but never got to see the beach. The family wanted to change that and create a memory that would last forever.

Internet says the video is a reminder to cherish grandparents

The clip quickly attracted emotional reactions online. Many viewers said it reminded them to spend more time with their grandparents and help them fulfil dreams they may have quietly carried for years. Several users shared stories about taking elderly family members on their first flight, first holiday or first visit to a place they had always wanted to see. Others said the video encouraged them to plan meaningful experiences with their own grandparents while they still had the chance. Another common theme among the responses was that older members of the family tend to make sacrifices throughout their lifetime to ensure that the needs of other people are met, which leaves no time for themselves.

What made the video popular was its ability to illustrate the importance of small but meaningful moments within families. What makes this video unique is that it is not based on any viral trend, but rather revolves around love and gratitude.

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