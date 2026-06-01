Russian woman living in India hilariously lists what her Indian family has to 'put up with' at home

New Delhi:

Moving to a new country usually involves some form of culture shock, yet a young Russian woman living in India is making fun of it. Anastasia Sharova recently posted an amusing Instagram picture regarding some peculiarities that her Indian family had to learn due to her presence at home. Rather than focusing on all the difficulties she had to face when coming to India, the girl decided to emphasise cultural peculiarities that could confuse Indians in their turn.

The honest comments were appreciated by many people, leading to interesting debates about cultural aspects, family life, and unexpected connections between Indians and Russians.

From having the same soup for a week to the well-known Slavic stare

The first point Sharova emphasised is related to food. According to her, cooking a large batch of food and eating it for several days is common in Russia. She noted that soup often remains on the menu for three to five days, something that contrasts sharply with the Indian preference for freshly cooked meals every day. She also mentioned what many online users jokingly call the "Slavic stare", a neutral facial expression that can sometimes be mistaken for annoyance or unhappiness.

"A lot of people in India get intimidated by my grumpy look," she wrote, explaining that it is simply her relaxed expression.

Hospitality looks different in Russia

Another observation involved how guests are welcomed into homes. Sharova pointed out that Indian households often offer water, tea or refreshments almost immediately when someone arrives. In contrast, Russian hosts typically reserve tea and snacks for guests they know well rather than for every visitor. She also spoke about direct communication, saying Russians are generally comfortable saying "no" clearly and directly, whereas such communication can sometimes be viewed as impolite in India.

Family, neighbours and social gatherings

The creator also touched upon social customs surrounding relationships, planning and community life. Among the differences she listed were living together before marriage, calling elders and teachers by their first names in a respectful manner, and planning social gatherings well in advance instead of making spontaneous plans.

She also noted that many Russian households do not employ domestic help, even when both partners are working. Another point that caught people's attention was neighbourly interaction. Sharova explained that modern Russians generally interact less with neighbours than many Indians do, although she added that community ties were much stronger during Soviet times.

Despite sharing 11 cultural differences, Sharova ended her post on a positive note. "Not that many things, right? There are actually more cultural similarities than it seems," she wrote.

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