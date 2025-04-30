Employee accidentally says ‘love you’ to client; here's what he received in response Awkward moment alert! An employee's accidental 'love you' to a client sparked an unexpected response. Find out what happened next in this cringe-worthy yet intriguing encounter!

Everybody has had the experience of unintentionally saying something to someone and then regretting it. The same thing happened to an employee who inadvertently said "I love you" at the end of a call with a client. But what could have been a humiliating occurrence evolved into a heartfelt exchange that made the employee and thousands of Reddit users happy. The employee who was left red-faced took to Reddit to share the heartfelt email they received from the client after the unpleasant incident.

"Accidentally said 'Love you!' at the end of a call with an important client yesterday. I heard him giggle as I hung up, and I was mortified. Today, I saw he emailed me this," the Redditor added, providing a screenshot of the wonderful email he received from the client. The mail's subject line simply said "love you," and it contained a heartfelt remark.

In response to the unprompted laugh after hearing the words, the client clarified, “Hey! Just wanted to say that I didn’t mean to laugh at you when you accidentally signed off on our call with a ‘love you.’ I just found it funny because I’ve definitely done that before, and I know it happens. I’m glad you have enough love in your life that that response comes naturally. If anything, you should be proud of that."

The post rapidly went viral online, with many users praising the wholesome exchange. "That was incredibly kind to break the ice and give such encouraging words. That person is obviously very emotionally intelligent," one person said.

"This was beautifully said. And he's right. For many people (like me), it does not come naturally. All of us should be so fortunate," commented another.

A social media user wrote, "I had a coworker say 'love you' just as we were about to hang up. There was an awkward pause; clearly neither of us had hung up, then he added, 'Don't tell my wife.' We both laughed and finally disconnected."

"Aww! That was a very good way to address it, and what he says is true! Love this interaction," said another. "This person is incredibly emotionally intelligent. The world will be a better place if more people are this kind and capable," wrote one user.

The story exemplifies how a great cringeworthy moment can be transformed into a wholesome viral story, making many Reddit users smile.

