Marriage with no romance? Chinese youth opts for 'friendship marriage' for freedom Witness the rising trend of 'friendship marriages' among Chinese youth, where romance takes a backseat to freedom and practicality. Learn what's driving this unconventional approach to partnerships.

New Delhi:

In recent years, the true meaning of relationships has changed dramatically. Modern relationships are frequently perceived as being more individual-centred, placing a higher value on one's own satisfaction and self-expression than on more conventional ideas of marriage, commitment, and family continuity. In order to do this, young Chinese people are embracing a new trend known as "friendship marriage," in which they marry their closest friends rather than romantic partners. Indeed! Yes, you read correctly.

According to the South China Morning Post, this approach is gradually becoming the new normal in China, with many young people consciously seeking to reject traditional family pressures and cultural preconceptions.

However, what occurs in a marriage based on friendship? Friendship marriages, as opposed to traditional marriages, are based on shared values and friendship rather than romantic love or sexual desire. These couples, who are legally accepted as spouses, share a home but have separate bedrooms. If they want to have children, they can choose between artificial insemination and adoption, and they can date other people.

The concept was first presented in Japan, where multiple organisations provide matchmaking services for friendship weddings and serve a diverse range of clientele, including asexuals, homosexuals, and heterosexuals dissatisfied with traditional marriage. However, in China, the trend is similar but more subtle.

As per the South China Morning Post, Meilan, a woman in her late twenties from Chongqing in southwestern China, married her closest friend four years ago. After registering their marriage, the couple opted not to hold a wedding or exchange traditional gifts, and they both agreed not to have children.

She claims that their marriage qualifies them as each other's legal guardians, allowing them to make medical decisions for each other in an emergency. They sleep in separate rooms, have no sexual contact, and each has their own place at home, much like roommates.

They did, however, sign a prenuptial agreement that included shared household expenses, separate property ownership, and visits to their respective relatives. Not only that, but the arrangement includes a Divorce Trigger, which implies that if either of them finds true love and wants to marry traditionally, they may choose to divorce their friendship marriage partner.

