Deadpool & Wolverine take on Mumbai's heavy rains in hilarious Marvel showdown | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deadpool & Wolverine face Mumbai rains in funny video

Deadpool & Wolverine is not only breaking box office records but also captivating Marvel fans with surprise cameos and thrilling action scenes. While Wade Wilson and Logan never shy away from battling villains, it seems they can't conquer the Mumbai monsoon. Recently, two Marvel fans in Mumbai decided to honour their favourite heroes in a unique way. Cosplayer Aditya Kalebere dressed as Wolverine, and Swaraj Kalebere became Deadpool. Together, they braved the streets during a heavy downpour. A humorous video circulating online shows them struggling with their umbrellas while standing on a bridge and trying to catch a ride.

Despite their heroic reputations, even these superheroes find Mumbai’s heavy rainfall a formidable adversary. In the video, the duo stands on a bridge, attempting to stop passing vehicles. As the rain intensifies, the Merc with a Mouth struggles with his umbrella, while Logan also grapples with the wind. The video takes a humorous twist as both characters display bromance by sharing a single umbrella. Sharing the video on Instagram, the cosplayers captioned it, "Isn’t it romantic getting wet in the rain together? Deadpool & Wolverine LOVE Mumbai’s rains (wink wink)."

Watch the viral video:

Reacting to the video, one user joked, "The umbrella played its part perfectly." Another humorously commented, "India is not for superheroes." A third comment read, "Deadpool stuck in Karjat ghat, late for the premiere." Someone else added, "Friendship goals."

Aditya and Swaraj Kalebere evidently have a fondness for Deadpool and Wolverine, as they've posted many humorous videos starring their favourite Marvel heroes. In an earlier clip, the duo was spotted savouring Mumbai's street food. The video began with them sampling the famous Misal Pav, then enjoying bun maska with chai, and concluding with street-side pani puri. They captioned the video, “Nothing is spicier than Deadpool’s love for Wolverine.”

Released on July 26, Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy, features Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead roles. The cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, and Karan Soni.

ALSO READ: Prank or shoot? Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her on ‘The Morning Show’ set | WATCH