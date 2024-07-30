Prank or shoot? Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her on ‘The Morning Show’ set | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her in a new viral video

Early on Tuesday morning, July 30, images of Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston seeming shocked and incensed when someone threw oil at her appeared on social media. During the event, she was filming an episode of The Morning Show on Apple TV+. But as Aniston's admirers began to respond to the situation, it became clear that everything had been prearranged and that the actress was filming a scene for it.

A couple of pictures from Tuesday showed Aniston looking shocked as someone hurled a gooey black liquid at her, ruining her beige slacks and white top. The images, according to The Mirror, were taken during the daytime series The Morning Show shoot and were a portion of a protest scenario that the crew was filming. In the pictures, Aniston was seen filming a protest scene while flanked by the supporting cast members.

Reese Witherspoon, Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro, and Nicole Beharie are all featured in The Morning Show, which debuted as an Apple TV+ streaming series in 2019. The competitive world of morning news and the lives of those who assist America in getting out of bed in the morning are both explored in this drama series. The story is told through the eyes of two complex women, portrayed by Aniston and Witherspoon, who are juggling crises in their personal and professional lives while trying to negotiate the hazards of high-pressure employment.

Earlier this month, Aniston, 55, had written a note of gratitude as The Morning Show received 16 nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards. "Happy Sweet 16 indeed! I’m so honoured and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew! #grateful (sic)," Aniston wrote on Instagram. The fourth season of the show has not yet been released, however it is anticipated to begin streaming in 2025.

