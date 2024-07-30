Special 26 to MS Dhoni, a look at Neeraj Pandey's directorials ahead of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A look at Neeraj Pandey's directorials

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is going to hit the big screen soon. Ajay Devgn and Tabu will seen in important roles in the film along with Shantanu Maheshwari and Sai Manjrekar. Apart from them, Jimmy Shergill will also be seen in the film. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is directed by ace Bollywood filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. This is the first time that Neeraj and Ajay have come together for a project. This is the reason why the audience has very high expectations from the film. Recently the trailer of this film was released, which was well appreciated by the people. Before the release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, have a look at the last five films directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Aiyaary (February 2018)

The film Aiyaary was released in the year 2018. Manoj Bajpayee and Siddharth Malhotra were seen in the lead roles in this film. Along with direction, this film was also written by Neeraj Pandey. Despite having a strong star cast, this film was not liked by the audience. This film proved to be a flop in terms of earnings.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (September 2016)

As the name suggests, this was a film that told the story of the famous cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's life from his struggles to his journey to success. Sushant Singh Rajput was in the lead role in the film. The film earned Rs 133.04 crore at the box office, but due to the high budget, it was declared average at the ticket window.

Baby (January 2015)

Stars like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati and Danny Denzongpa were seen in the film Baby. This film collected 95.56 crores at the box office. With this earning, it was placed in the category of semi-hit.

Special 26 (February 2013)

This film, released in the year 2013, featured Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The film was well-liked by the audience. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this film earned 66.8 crores at the Indian box office. The film proved to be a semi-hit at the ticket window.

A Wednesday (September 2008)

Neeraj Pandey has directed only five films in his career so far. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is his sixth film. He started directing films with A Wednesday. Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher were in the lead roles in this film. The audience liked the story of the film as well as the acting of all the actors. This film proved to be a hit at the box office and is regarded as a cult film.

Also Read: Dhanush's 'Raayan' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' moves closer to 100 crore mark, know total collection