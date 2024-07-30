Dhanush's 'Raayan' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' moves closer to 100 crore mark, know total collection

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Read Dhanush's 'Raayan' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' box office report

Dhanush's film 'Raayan' is entertaining the audience in the theatres as it has become the highest-earning film of South superstar Dhanush's career on opening day. According to Sacnilk, 'Raayan' collected 13.65 crores on the first day. On the second day, it earned Rs 13.75 crores and on the last day of the week it did a business of Rs 15.25 crores. Now it's day four collection has been released. The film has earned 5.25 on its first Monday. In this way, the film earned a total of 47.90 crores so far. At the same time, if we talk about its worldwide earnings, it has touched the figure of 71.25 crores.

About the film

'Raayan' is the second film directed by Dhanush. Earlier, he directed 'Pa Pandi', which was released in 2017. 'Raayan' is the 50th film of his career and in such a situation, Dhanush will be very happy to see its success. Its story has also been written by Dhanush. In the coming days, Dhanush will be seen in 'Kubera' and 'Neek'. Apart from Dhanush, SJ Surya, Sandeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan and Kalidas Jayaram have also acted in 'Ryan'. The music composed by AR Rahman is also attracting people's attention. The film was released in theatres on July 26, 2024. It is produced by Sun Pictures.

Bad Newz inches closer to 100 crores

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz are steps away from touching the 100 crore mark. The film has earned 52 crores in India and 92 in overseas. According to Sacnilk, 'Bad News earned 8.3 crores on the first day of its release. Beating the first-day record, the film earned 10.25 crore on its first Saturday. And the film earned 11.15 crores on its first Sunday. It is significant to note that the film has been made with a budget of 80 crores. 'Bad News' has become the biggest opener of Vicky Kaushal's career with earnings of 8.50 crores. Earlier, Vicky's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' had collected 8.20 crores.

