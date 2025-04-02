Fahadh Faasil's this psychological thriller is too twistful to be missed, is available on OTT now The game of box office is uncertain, sometimes big films flop and sometimes small-budget films rock. The entire credit goes to the brilliant content, tremendous suspense and strong acting. If you want to watch such a film full of suspense, then we have a recommendation from the South.

If you are fond of watching thriller films on OTT and are looking for a great story, then we have information about a great suspense-filled psychological thriller film for you. This film has a great story along with excellent acting. You can enjoy this film sitting at home on OTT. It features Pushpa 2 actor Fahadh Faasil, the one known for his eye acting, in a really compelling role.

Faasil's Bougainvillea should be on your watchlist

The name of this Malayalam psychological-thriller film is 'Bougainvillea'. The director of the film is Amal Neerad, who has previously directed hit films like 'Big B' and 'Bilal'. The film was released in theatres on 17 October 2024 and is now available on OTT. The film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, who is famous for his strong acting. Along with him, Jyotirmoyee and Kunchacko Boban also appear in important roles in the film. The film is about 2 hours and 24 minutes long and keeps the audience engaged due to its brilliant storyline. However, while the first half of the film is very exciting, the second half may seem a bit predictable.

A story of twists

The story of the film revolves around a woman who meets with a serious accident. After the accident, she gradually starts losing her memory. During this time, three girls suddenly disappeared in the city, and they were last seen with the same woman. The police start investigating the matter and question the woman, but she does not remember anything. At the same time, there is also a mysterious villain in the story, who is known for his horrifying antics. Every scene in this suspense-filled film is shocking to the audience.

IMDb rating and OTT release of the film

'Bougainvillea' received a mixed response in theatres, but it has received a tremendous response on OTT. The cinematography and background music of the film also make its suspense-filled story more interesting. This film has a rating of 6.4/10 on IMDb. If you want to watch this thriller film, then you can stream it on the OTT platform SonyLIV. If you are a fan of mysterious stories and suspense-filled thrillers, then you will definitely like 'Bougainvillea'!

