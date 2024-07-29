Mona Singh recalls SRK walking in with Suhana, Aryan revealing that they were fans of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mona Singh recalls SRK walking in with Suhana and Aryan on the sets of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Mona Singh and Aryan Khan’s journey has come full circle as Aryan makes his directorial debut with Mona Singh as part of the cast, two decades after their first encounter on the set of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, a beloved soap opera from the early 2000s. Their reunion on this new project, titled ‘Stardom’, is particularly poignant given the passage of time since Aryan, then a child, visited the set. Reports indicate they were recently seen filming in Goa for this highly anticipated venture, with Bobby Deol also featuring in the cast.

Mona Singh narrates Shah Rukh Khan's story, back from 20 years

Reflecting on this special moment, Mona Singh shared a touching memory during a recent interview, saying that her bond with Shah Rukh started during Jassi time. Twenty years ago, when the actor was shooting in Film City and the sunset scene was happening, her director was yelling to shoot the scene quickly as they would lose the sunset. Suddenly, Shah Rukh Khan walked into the set with his kids, Suhana and Aryan. He was holding them both in his arms. He told Mona Singh that both of his kids were her fans. "And I froze. I couldn’t believe that was happening to me. He was just so honest and gracious," revealed the Laal Singh Chadha actor. Mona also added that both Suhana and Aryan used eat food while listening to the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin title track, as told to her from SRK himself.

On the work front

Mona Singh, who has been praised for her versatility and recent success with Munjya, is also set to collaborate for the third time with Aamir Khan in the upcoming film, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos. This continued partnership underscores her impressive career and growth as an actress, demonstrating her ability to excel in diverse roles. She consistently delivers outstanding performances in each of her projects.

The opportunity to work together on this new project adds a special dimension to Mona Singh and Aryan Khan’s professional relationship. Reuniting after 20 years not only brings their past story full circle but also marks a significant milestone in their careers.

Also Read: As Paris Olympics 2024 begins, look at actors who perfectly nailed the portrayal of real-life sports legends