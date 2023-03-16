David Warner plays gully cricket with kids in Mumbai, wins hearts of desi netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @DAVIDWARNER31 David Warner plays gully cricket with kids in Mumbai

Trending News: Australian cricketer David Warner, who is known for his love for India, recently shared a video on Instagram where he was seen playing gully cricket with some locals and fans in Mumbai. The clip shows Warner dressed in casual clothes, preparing to bat as a bowler is about to deliver the ball. He then plays a defensive shot to the delivery. "Found a quiet street to have a hit," the Aussie cricketer wrote in the caption.

The video went viral with over 3.1 million views, with many Indians expressing their admiration for Warner's humility and passion for cricket. Some users even jokingly suggested that he deserved Indian citizenship for his love for the country. The video was also liked by Vicky Kaushal.

Watch the viral video of David Warner playing gully cricket with kids in Mumbai here:

Warner had been ruled out of the final two Tests against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy due to a hairline fracture on his left elbow, but he has now recovered and is back in India. He had earlier shared a selfie while sitting in a car in Mumbai traffic, captioned "Out and about."

In other news, Warner will lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming 2023 IPL, replacing the injured Rishabh Pant. The first ODI between India and Australia is scheduled to take place on March 17, 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

