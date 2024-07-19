Crows Take a Free Ride on Mumbai's BEST Bus, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Crows Take a Free Ride on Mumbai's BEST Bus

A video featuring a flock of crows catching a ride on a bus in Mumbai has been widely shared on social media, sparking a flood of reactions. The brief four-second clip captures the crows perched on the bus roof as it moves through the streets of India's financial hub.

The video, posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account “@krownnist” with the caption, “Where are they going?” features crows “travelling” on the roof of a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus in Mumbai.

Watch the viral video:

Since its release, the video has surged in popularity, amassing over 1.5 million views and continuing to climb. Many viewers have also flocked to the comments section to express their opinions.

See the public's response to this video here:

One X user commented, “Tired of flying. Even they use public transport.” Another user joked and wrote, “That too without a ticket.” A third person asked, “Why is this video not long enough?” A fourth user praised crows and wrote, “Crows are the smartest of all birds and my favourite!”

One user on X humorously proposed that the government should impose a fine on the crows for "travelling without a ticket," while another quipped that the birds might be migrating due to the high rental costs in the financial capital of India.

Another user wrote, “Best murder!” referring to the state-owned BEST bus and the group of crows, known as a 'murder.’

In response to the X user’s query about the crows' destination, some humorously suggested they were off for a ‘Mumbai darshan,’ while others joked they were heading to a café for ‘croissants.’ Another playful comment mentioned they were on their way to ‘Crow-ford Market,’ and several others quipped that they were attending the ‘Ambani wedding.’

ALSO READ: Egyptian man sets Guinness World Record by visiting 7 wonders of the world in less than 7 days | WATCH