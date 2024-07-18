Egyptian man sets Guinness World Record by visiting 7 wonders of the world in less than 7 days | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Egyptian man visits 7 wonders in 7 days, sets record

An Egyptian man, Magdy Eissa, aged 45, has achieved a remarkable feat by touring the seven wonders of the world in just under a week. He completed his journey in 6 days, 11 hours, and 52 minutes, relying solely on public transportation, thereby securing the esteemed Guinness World Record. Eissa surpassed the previous record holder, Englishman Jamie McDonald, by completing the journey four and a half hours faster than last year's record.

Guinness World Records honoured Eissa's remarkable achievement with an Instagram video, capturing the highlights of his rapid tour across the seven wonders of the world. Starting at the Great Wall of China, he travelled to the Taj Mahal, Petra in Jordan, the Colosseum in Rome, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Machu Picchu in Peru, and concluded his journey at the ancient Mayan city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico.

Guinness World Records posted the video of Magdy’s feat on their Instagram account with a caption that reads, “Fastest time to visit the New Seven Wonders of the World 6 days 11 hrs 52 min by Magdy Eissa.”

Watch the video:

Eissa, in conversation with Guinness World Records (GWR), shared that his record-setting journey was a monumental challenge that required nearly eighteen months of meticulous preparation. “I had to navigate a complex web of flights, trains, buses, subways and walking between transportation hubs and the Wonders,” he detailed. He emphasised that any disruption could have endangered his entire schedule, potentially forcing him to cancel the attempt.

According to Guinness World Records, Eissa's journey required thorough planning, including researching travel times, public transportation routes, immigration procedures, layovers, and connections for each segment of his trip. Getting to Machu Picchu presented a notable challenge for Eissa, involving more than a day of travel, various modes of public transportation, and extensive walking.

He encountered numerous challenges during his journey. He started off by oversleeping and missing the daily bus to Petra, leading him to hastily search for an alternative public bus since the area is primarily served by private tours and taxis. Additionally, he nearly missed his flight from Peru to Mexico to visit the seventh Wonder, but luckily, airline personnel reopened the check-in counter after he explained his attempt to set a world record.

After achieving a lifelong dream of visiting the new Seven Wonders and setting a world record in the process, Eissa expressed a profound sense of personal achievement. He reflected, “Beyond the personal satisfaction, this challenge also allowed me to momentarily let go of the daily stresses and pressures of normal life. The frenetic pace and problem-solving required throughout the record attempt served as an effective outlet to vent and decompress.”

