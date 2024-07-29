Couple performs 'Naagin' dance in muddy fields, netizens ask 'aise kaun karta hai bhai'

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Couple performs 'Naagin' dance in muddy fields

Today's time is such that people do anything to make reels and mostly it's done to invite funny comments and likes on their videos. This is the reason why everyone is involved in this race nowadays. However, because of this, many a time it happens that people lose the sense of sensibility while shooting several videos. We came across such a video in a recent trend. As we all know the craze of Naagin dance is on the rise among the people. Often you must have seen that people dance fiercely at weddings. In recent times, one such video has come into discussion among the people. Where a couple is seen dancing in a muddy field, wrapped like a snake and a serpent. After watching this video, most people are saying that people have gone completely crazy behind likes and views.

The video garners attention on social media

In the video, you can see that a couple is seen dancing like a snake and a serpent while lying in the mud. Seeing them, it seems as if they are husband and wife. The craze of their dance is such that the field is filled with water. The man's wife lies down in a field filled with mud and water and starts dancing while giving romantic poses. This dance of the couple covered in mud is becoming increasingly viral.

Watch the video here:

This video has been shared on YouTube by an account named Vinay Vk 9351. Till the time of writing the news, thousands of people have seen it and are giving their feedback by commenting. One user wrote, 'The hunger for likes and views is driving people crazy.' Another wrote, 'Who does the Naagin dance like this?' Apart from this, many other users have given their reactions by commenting on it.

