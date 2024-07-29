'Chicken in Sawan is not acceptable': Zomato customer orders palak paneer, receives non-veg instead

Follow us on Image Source : X Zomato customer orders palak paneer, receives non-veg

The holy month of Sawan, observed by Hindus, is a time for devotion, fasting, and abstaining from non-vegetarian food. However, a recent incident involving a Zomato customer has raised eyebrows and concerns about the accuracy of food delivery services during this auspicious month.

An X user Himanshi shared a distressing experience where she ordered a vegetarian meal consisting of Palak Paneer, but received chicken instead. Upon discovering the mistake, Himanshi took to X to share her experience. Since her post, both EatFit and Zomato have responded.

“Have ordered the palak paneer soya matar and millet pulao through Zomato from EatFit. Instead of palak paneer, they have served chicken palak. Delivering chicken in Sawan is not acceptable when I have selected only vegetarian food,” wrote Himanshi in her post. She also posted a picture of the chicken found in her food and a picture of the bill, which shows that she ordered a total of six vegetarian items from the restaurant.

EatFit took to the comments section and responded, “Hey, we truly regret the meal experience and would like to look into this. Please message your order and contact details.”

The official X handle of Zomato also commented, saying, “We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked, we'll get back to you with an update at the earliest.”

This incident serves as a reminder of the crucial role that accuracy and attention to detail play in the food delivery industry. For many, dietary choices are not just preferences but essential aspects of their lifestyle and religious practice. Ensuring that customers receive the correct orders, especially during significant periods like Sawan, is vital to maintaining trust and respect.

