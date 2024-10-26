Cobra found hiding in sofa: Nerve-wracking video shows tense rescue | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKSANDHU1126 Cobra found hiding in a sofa: Nerve-wracking video shows tense rescue.

A viral video showing the dangerous rescue of a cobra hiding in a family's sofa has racked up more than 16 million views. Alarmed by the hissing noise, the family called in a snake charmer who bravely removed the venomous snake.

Cobra’s chilling discovery

The snake charmer carefully examined the sofa, unzipping a cushion until a cobra’s tail became visible. Realising the danger, the charmer took precautionary steps to rescue the snake, quickly raising its hood for protection.

Tense standoff with snake charmer

While a dog tries to strike several times, the skilful handling of the rattlesnake prevents a dangerous encounter. Though the video cuts out before the cobra is eliminated, viewers are left with a heart-pounding glimpse into the snake charmer’s expertise and calm under pressure.

