BMC worker falls into open manhole in front of Mumbai Mayor during rain inspection | WATCH

New Delhi:

Heavy rainfall and waterlogging have once again put Mumbai's civic infrastructure under scrutiny. During an early morning inspection of flood-affected areas, an unexpected incident unfolded right in front of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde when a civic body worker fell into an open manhole. The moment, captured on camera, has quickly drawn attention online and reignited conversations around public safety during the monsoon season. The video has gone viral on X.

Worker falls into a manhole during inspection

Mayor Ritu Tawde was inspecting several rain-affected areas, including Dadar, Hindmata and Gandhi Market, following heavy overnight rainfall in the city. During the visit, a sanitation worker associated with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suddenly fell into an open drain amid severe waterlogging. The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, almost two weeks later than its typical start date, resulting in extensive rainfall throughout the city. Heavy rain overnight has caused waterlogging, traffic delays, and incidents of damage, including a wall collapsing.

The incident occurred as visibility on flooded roads remained poor, making open drains and manholes difficult to spot. According to reports, the manhole cover had been removed as part of cleaning and maintenance work.

Mayor issues stern warning

The incident prompted an immediate reaction from the Mayor, who reportedly reprimanded officials present at the site. According to reports, Tawde warned that if any manhole was found open, the official responsible for that ward could face suspension. The Mayor stressed the importance of ensuring that such hazards are properly secured, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

Monsoon safety concerns return to focus

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by uncovered manholes and drains during Mumbai's monsoon season. Heavy rain and waterlogging often make it difficult for pedestrians and workers to identify open drains, increasing the risk of accidents. Previous incidents involving open manholes have sparked concerns about civic safety and infrastructure maintenance in the city.

Video gains attention online

As footage of the incident circulated online, many social media users expressed concern over worker safety and questioned how such a situation could occur during an official inspection. While no serious injury was reported in this particular incident, the video has become a reminder of the risks faced by sanitation workers and the need for strict safety measures during monsoon-related operations.

Also read: Mumbai rains: City drenched by overnight downpour, several low-lying areas waterlogged | VIDEO