Mumbai rains: City drenched by overnight downpour, several low-lying areas waterlogged | VIDEO

Mumbai:

Mumbai remained under the grip of intense rainfall since last night, with heavy showers lashing the city and disrupting normal life across several areas. According to data, the western suburbs recorded 190 mm of rain, while the eastern suburbs received 154 mm. The city registered 184 mm of rainfall during the period.

The relentless downpour led to waterlogging in several low-lying pockets, raising concerns over traffic movement and daily commuting. Among the worst-affected areas were Hindmata, Matunga, Kurla and parts of Andheri, where streets were inundated following hours of continuous rain.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as heavy rain continues to impact various parts of the city. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious amid forecasts of further rainfall.

Monsoon reaches Mumbai

Mumbai finally received the much-awaited southwest monsoon on Tuesday, ending a prolonged spell of hot and humid weather. The arrival came 13 days later than the city's usual monsoon onset date of June 10, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a statement, the IMD said the monsoon had advanced further into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea and covered additional areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. It also spread across the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, along with more regions of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Although the monsoon arrived later than normal, it was not the latest onset recorded in the city. IMD data shows that the monsoon reached Mumbai on June 25 in 2023. The longest delays were recorded in 1958 and 1974, when the season began on June 28.

The rainfall provided relief from the sweltering conditions that had persisted in recent weeks. Despite steady showers across the city, public transport services continued to operate normally. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said all major subways remained open, suburban railway services ran without disruption, and BEST buses maintained regular operations.

However, motorists faced slow-moving traffic and congestion on several key roads during the day.

According to BMC data, Nair Hospital in central Mumbai recorded the highest rainfall between 8 am and 7 pm, receiving 78.96 mm of rain. This was followed closely by N M Joshi Marg-Lower Parel with 78.4 mm and Parel TT with 72.63 mm.

In the western suburbs, Malad Bus Depot recorded 61.8 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Maharashtranagar in Mankhurd, located in the eastern suburbs, received 51.2 mm of rain during the same period.

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