'Hum dhyaan nahi diye': Bihar tourist's response after being confronted for urinating in public | Watch

New Delhi:

A video from Darjeeling has gone viral after a tourist from Bihar was caught urinating by the roadside despite a public pay toilet being located just a short distance away. The incident has sparked discussion online, not only because of the act itself but also because of the explanation the man gave when confronted.

The interaction was filmed by a local resident, who questioned the tourist after spotting him relieving himself along a scenic stretch of road. What followed was a calm but pointed exchange, with the resident highlighting the presence of a pay toilet nearby and urging visitors to respect the hill town's cleanliness.

Tourist confronted over roadside urination in Darjeeling

In the video, the resident can be heard criticising the tourist's actions and pointing towards the public facility located directly opposite the spot.

"Dekhiye, aise log Darjeeling ko ganda karte hain (Look, these are the people who make Darjeeling dirty)," he said.

He then added, "Saamne pay toilet hai (There is a pay toilet right in front of you)."

The resident continued to express his frustration, saying, "Aisa karke aap log Darjeeling ko badnaam karte hain (By doing this, you give Darjeeling a bad name)."

As the tourist appeared apologetic and began walking away, the resident followed him and continued the conversation.

"Aap bataiyye yeh toilet tha ki nahi tha yahaan pe? Aapka gaadi yahin park kiya hua hai saamne (Tell me, was there a toilet here or not? Your vehicle is parked right here)," he asked.

The tourist then responded with what many online users later described as a surprisingly casual explanation.

"Arre meri gaadi yahin parked hai. Hum dhyaan nahi diye (My vehicle is parked right here. I didn't notice it)," he said.

The resident pointed out that the facility was clearly marked.

"Pay toilet yahaan likha hua hai, aapko dekhna chahiye (It is written here that this is a pay toilet; you should have noticed it)," he replied.

The conversation then shifted briefly to the tourist's hometown.

When asked where he was from, the man replied, "Purnia."

The resident followed up by asking whether Purnia was in Bihar, and the tourist nodded in response.

Before ending the interaction, the resident made one final remark.

"Aap log apni jagah ko badnaam kar rahe hain, yaad rakhiyega (You are giving your own place a bad name. Remember that)," he said.

Social media reacts to viral video

The video has since been widely shared across social media platforms, where many users focused on the tourist's explanation that he had simply "not noticed" the toilet despite it being located near where his vehicle was parked.

Others praised the local resident for addressing the issue directly while keeping the conversation calm and avoiding any form of aggression.

The clip continues to circulate online, generating discussion around public cleanliness, civic responsibility and the way visitors behave at popular tourist destinations.

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