'Nothing short of sensational': Aussie influencer lost his iPhone at the IPL final, here's what happened next

New Delhi:

For Australian cricket content creator Jake Jeakings, a trip to India for the IPL final came with an unexpected twist. It all started when his phone was stolen during the match. What followed, however, turned into a story of recovery, gratitude and praise for Indian law enforcement.

Recently, Jeakings took to X to thank the Aligarh Police after they successfully recovered his stolen iPhone, which had been pickpocketed during the IPL final in Ahmedabad. His post has since attracted widespread attention online.

Phone stolen during IPL final

According to reports, Jeakings was attending the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31 when his iPhone 16 Pro Max was stolen. The Australian content creator later reported the incident, and the investigation eventually led authorities to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The phone was successfully recovered, allowing Jeakings to visit the Aligarh Police office in person and thank the officers involved in the operation.

'Nothing short of sensational'

Sharing photographs from his visit, Jeakings expressed his appreciation for the police team's efforts.

In his X post, he wrote: "Had the pleasure of picking up my phone, which was pickpocketed from me in Ahmedabad during the IPL final. Aligarh Police is nothing short of sensational."

He also thanked Abhishek Gautam, who played a key role in recovering the device.

"Got to meet the man behind the operation in Abhishek Gautam. Amazing guy and amazing person."

Aligarh Police respond

Aligarh Police also shared details of the recovery on social media.

According to the police, Jeakings met senior officers and personally thanked them for their prompt action, professional conduct and cooperation throughout the process. The department also highlighted the efforts of Surveillance Cell in-charge Abhishek Gautam in tracing and recovering the phone.

Social media applauds the recovery

The post quickly attracted reactions from users who were relieved that the influencer had managed to recover his phone.

One user wrote, "Humanity exists finally. So happy for you Jake."

Another commented, "This is fantastic Jake. Happy for you."

A third person said, "Hey Jake, glad you could get your phone back. Bit relieved that you will not leave India with a bitter feeling."

(Image Source : X/JAKEJEAKINGS1)Australian tourist's viral message to Aligarh Police is winning hearts online

Several social media users also appreciated Jeakings for not forming a negative opinion about the country because of one unfortunate incident.

A story with a positive ending

What could have become a frustrating travel memory ultimately turned into a heartwarming story of cooperation and effective police work.

For many social media users, the incident served as a reminder that while theft can happen anywhere in the world, prompt action and dedicated investigation can make all the difference. Many also praised Jeakings for publicly acknowledging the efforts of the Aligarh Police and highlighting the positive outcome of the experience.

Also read: 'He's going through it': Gorilla's human-like reaction after argument with mate is quite relatable