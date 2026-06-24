'Completely different reality': Bihar man's take on American life goes viral

New Delhi:

Travelling to other places often comes with the hope of a better life. This is why, for many Indians, moving to the US and other countries is seen as a significant upgrade in lifestyle. However, what does that "better life" actually look like in reality?

Recently, an Indian content creator from Bihar sparked a discussion on this topic after posting a video comparing the "average life" of a person in Bihar with that of someone in the US. The idea behind the post was not to flaunt wealth or success but simply to demonstrate how differently everyday life can be perceived depending on where a person lives.

Same person, different lifestyle

In his video, the creator explains that people back home often think he enjoys a luxurious life in America. However, according to him, many things that people in Bihar perceive as luxuries are considered fairly ordinary in the United States.

Things such as owning a car, living in a spacious apartment, shopping at large supermarkets or going on road trips are often viewed as signs of success in India. In many parts of the US, however, these are simply part of everyday life for working professionals.

His argument was straightforward: the same person can appear wealthy in one place and completely average in another.

It's all about perspective

The reason the video resonated with so many people was its emphasis on perspective rather than comparison.

He never implied that life in America was perfect or that life in Bihar was lacking in any way. Instead, the creator highlighted how economic conditions, infrastructure and purchasing power shape people's understanding of what constitutes a comfortable lifestyle.

For example, a car may be a luxury purchase for one family, while for another it is simply a necessity for commuting to work.

The truth behind the dream

Social media often showcases the best aspects of life abroad. Photos of holidays, apartments and shopping trips can create the impression that everything is easy in a new country.

The creator's video, however, pointed out that what people see online is only a small part of the story. Many immigrants also deal with long working hours, cultural adjustment, homesickness and the challenges of building a life in a new environment.

Why the conversation struck a chord

The video has sparked discussions because it touches on an issue that many families can relate to. In India, almost every family knows someone who has moved abroad, and with that often come assumptions about success and prosperity.

By comparing ordinary aspects of daily life rather than extraordinary achievements, the creator offered a more relatable perspective on life overseas.

Success is relative in nature

At its core, the video is less about Bihar or America and more about how people define success. What may seem ordinary in one country can be viewed as a symbol of achievement in another.

At the same time, happiness and comfort cannot always be measured by material possessions alone. The creator's comparison serves as a reminder that success often depends on perspective, context and individual priorities.

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