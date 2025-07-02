Baby elephant's mini encounter with tiny frog melts hearts online | Watch This adorable video has once more reminded social media players why elephants are endearingly termed the "gentle giants" of the animal kingdom.

New Delhi:

The internet simply can't get its fill of baby elephants, and another viral video is yet another sweet testament to why these wonderful, curious animals get us caught up. The video was uploaded on Instagram by Instagram account holder Rajamannai Memories and depicts a charming moment of a baby elephant happy during bath time, but something unexpected happens with the help of a tiny jumping visitor: a frog.

Right at the start of the video, the baby elephant is already enjoying itself to the max in the water, trunk held high, full-on bath time happy. The tone is, however, changed when the young pachyderm observes a tiny frog jumping around. There follows then a completely cute moment: the elephant freezes, takes a step back, and seems like it is startled. But from this moment, what radiates is not fear whatsoever but gentleness, worry, and a spasm to avoid the pain of the little creature.

A Moment of Empathy, Not Fear

The uncertainty of the baby elephant next to the frog has reached the hearts of people on the web, as the video has reached over 900,000 views. More insightful than the number of views, though, is the sentiment of the comments coming in.

Audience members were quick to read the elephant's response as one of profound empathy. "She is not afraid! She is perturbing even a little soul," was what one of the watchers wrote. Another said, "They do not become afraid; they are so sympathetic to other living things," as if to express that the reaction was out of sympathy and not fear. Several others agreed with this perception, one of whom wrote, "She was not afraid; she sympathised with it," while another remarked, "She is afraid the frog does not belong under her leg."

The near-universal tone of the remarks attests to the general affection for the elephant's gentleness. "How humble, cutie," blurted one commenter, another merely stating, "They're so empathetic." In a word that encapsulates exactly the sentiment, someone helpfully clarified: "Afraid not—she doesn't wish to hurt it even a tiny bit."

