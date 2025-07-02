Delhi's fuel ban forces man to sell his Ranger Rover at 'throwaway prices', shares ordeal on X Delhi's fuel ban is aimed to reduce pollution, however, a lot of vehicle owners are grappling with the harsh reality of parting with their cars. A man, named Ritesh Gandotra, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his ordeal. Check out his post here.

New Delhi:

Delhi's banned the supply of fuel to old vehicles, which came into effect on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. According to this, fuel will not be sold to petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years. This was done to curb air pollution in the national capital.

While this is aimed to reduce pollution, a lot of vehicle owners are grappling with the harsh reality of parting with their cars. A man, named Ritesh Gandotra, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his ordeal.

In his post, he wrote, "My car is in its 8th year — a diesel vehicle, meticulously maintained, just 74,000 km on the odo. It spent two years parked during Covid and easily has over 2 lakh km of life left. But thanks to the 10-year diesel ban in NCR, I’m now forced to sell it — and that too to buyers outside NCR, offering throwaway prices. To make it worse, buying a new one comes with 45% GST + cess. This isn’t green policy. It’s a penalty on responsible ownership and common sense."

The post garnered nearly 347K views. Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "Completely agree…..Delhi - NCR should rethink this policy….." to which the Gandotra replied, "Thanks to 2 years of Covid, I’ve effectively driven it for just 6 years. And now, because of the 10-year diesel rule in NCR, I had to list it on Cars24 last week - not out of choice, but compulsion."

Anoter user commented, "Instead of enforcing a blanket age limit, a fitness or emission test-based model (like in Europe) could better balance the environment and fairness..."

A third user wrote, "The aim is in the right direction, but the implementation is a bit hurried and flawed. A poorly maintained five year old car will still be on the roads, while well maintained cars over 10+ years old may be scrapped. There should also be a good incentive program for scrapping vehicles."

