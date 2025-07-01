Rare roll cloud thrills Portuguese sunbathers during the heatwave, video goes viral | WATCH A record-breaking roll cloud, described as a massive ocean wave, rolled over the Atlantic during a heatwave in Portugal and Western Europe. The unusual phenomenon, which occurs when hot, dry air meets cooler sea breezes, sparked panic among beachgoers.

Povoa de Varzim, Portugal – Dozens of beachgoers and tourists along the Portuguese coast were treated to a breathtaking meteorological marvel on Sunday when a record-breaking roll cloud, described by many as a massive ocean wave, rolled over the Atlantic. The unusual phenomenon occurred during a severe heatwave gripping mainland Portugal and much of Western Europe, sending chills through some spectators.

The tubular, theatrical bank of clouds caught sunbathers by surprise with audible shock, facing the aggressive gusts of wind that accompanied it. Videos online depict the tall column veiling the horizon and commanding an unsettling but theatrical spectacle.

The timing of this roll cloud, Euro News reports, is coinciding with the region's sweltering heat. Roll clouds are not common, according to meteorologists, and they occur in instances where hot, dry air meets cooler sea breezes. The collision creates a common horizontal, cylindrical cloud that moves as if it "rolls" across the horizon.

Whereas its tsunami-like looks in the past have precipitated panic, specialists have been swift to reassure that the formations are entirely atmospheric and have no connection whatsoever to seismic activity or tidal waves. But the combination of both is a stark reminder of the dynamic and sometimes unpredictable nature of our weather.

The video has now gone viral, gaining the attention of more than 20,000 viewers with several thousand likes! "Holy cannoli! Is this the storm front that will give Europeans a respite from the heatwave in a few days?" quipped one user.

"It's interesting, because they used to be very common here in Northern Portugal back when my parents were kids (60s-70s), and then they disappeared until yesterday," commented another. "Wow, it's like a wave!" wrote a third user. "So ominous looking!" added another.

Portugal, currently in the grip of a severe heatwave, witnessed a rare meteorological event on Sunday as a distinctive roll cloud formed along its coastline. This low, horizontal, and tube-shaped cloud is a relatively uncommon type of arcus cloud, known for its appearance of "rolling" around a horizontal axis.

Roll clouds typically emerge near the leading edge of thunderstorms, where cooler air pushes into the warmer, moist air feeding the storm. According to EuroNews, this phenomenon occurred as mainland Portugal experienced a day of highly unstable weather. The intense heat produced a variety of dramatic atmospheric events across the country, including unexpected rain showers, violent thunderstorms, and even hail, with these phenomena reportedly more severe in the interior regions.

As temperatures are forecast to climb further this week, the National Civil Protection Authority has issued a public warning. They've urged the population to take preventative measures and adhere to safety recommendations, emphasising that the danger of rural fires has escalated to "Very High" to "Maximum" in the interior of the North and Centre, as well as in the Algarve region.

