Apple users float hilarious memes after iPhone 14 announcement, check out funniest reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Netizens share memes on iPhone 14

Apple is expected to unveil the 14th series of its iconic and ubiquitous iPhone at its first in-person product launch event in Cupertino, California since before the coronavirus pandemic began. Industry watchers also hope to see the new generations of Apple watches, AirPods and other updated versions of its hardware. As the Apple Far Out event was set to launch with CEO Tim Cook announcing the new slate of Apple products, many users took to social media to share memes and reactions on targeting the price and other features of the famous iPhone and other apple products.

Memes shared on social media ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Among other products, Apple's iPhone will be eyed closely by tech experts and users. However, product price and Apple's specs have again become a source of memes for the netizens. Check out some of the funny jokes on social media that were targeted towards the brand's products.

Read: Viral Video: Man gets haircut during Nick Kyrgios' US Open match, removed from stands

Apple to focus on prices of new products?

In addition to high-tech advances, there is likely to be increased attention to prices of the numerous Apple products this year with inflation hovering near four-decade highs. Even before the pandemic when the economy was booming, people were balking at the substantial price tags for smartphones with upgrades that don't win over owners of recent models.

Meanwhile, analysts at JPMorgan expect a major screen size update to the iPhone mini and a new, more rugged Apple Watch Pro as well as enhanced sound quality on the AirPods pro.

Read: House of The Dragon CGI goof-up reminds netizens of Game of Thrones Starbucks cup, see reactions

(With PTI inputs)

Read More Trending News