House of The Dragon CGI goof-up reminds netizens of Game of Thrones Starbucks cup, see funny reactions

Image Source : TWITTER/SARAHC_821 House of The Dragon's CGI goof-up has been spotted by the netizens

House of The Dragon has fast become one of the most-talked about shows on primetime TV right now. After just three episodes of its first season, every Game of Thrones fan seems to be talking about the spin-off series that focuses on the Targaryen family. As the fantasy show continues to receive praise from the watchers, some avid viewers spotted a major goof-up in episode 3 of House of The Dragon, which premiered recently on Disney+Hotstar in India. After the Game of Thrones coffee cup gaffe, the fans are finding it hard to unsee the House of The Dragon CGI mistake.

The CGI goof-up every House of The Dragon fan is talking about

In episode 3 of House of The Dragon, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is seen handing over a letter to his infantry. Viserys instructs that the letter is for Daemon who has been fighting a war alongside the Valyrians. In the scene, when Viserys hands over the sealed letter, with the House of Targaryen sigil on it, one can see a green glove. In post-production, it would be masked up to show Viserys' amputated hand. His fingers were cut in a previous episode while he sat on the Iron Throne. Viewers were surprised to find that this CGI goof-up made to the final edit.

Fans react to House of The Dragon CGI goof-up

While it is highly uncommon for such blunders to make it to the final cut, the Game of Thrones franchise has been infamous for it. In one of the GoT episodes, fans spotted a Starbucks coffee cup in a scene featuring Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). At that point, the gaffe attracted a lot of memes and funny reactions and became a major embarrassment for the show makers. The same happened when House of The Dragon CGI goof-up was spotted and made its way online.

Reacting to the error, one of the social media users commented, "Lol I didn't even notice he had lost the fingers till I was listening to a podcast about the episode (sic)." Another one commented, "he CGI team soo focused on the dragons they missed the small details (sic)."

