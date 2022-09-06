Elon Musk reviews Lord of The Rings prequel The Rings of Power, says 'Tolkien is turning in his grave'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Elon Musk reviews Amazon series The Rings of Power

Elon Musk has joined those on social media who have been criticising the multi-million Amazon prime video series The Rings of Power, the prequel to the beloved fantasy film franchise The Lord of The Rings. While the latest show, said to be the most expensive project for Amazon yet, has been praised by a section of the audience for the breath-taking visuals, many have not viewed it favourable and even shared their negative reviews on Twitter. Elon Musk too has shared his unfavourable review of the show in a recent tweet.

Elon Musk reviews The Rings of Power

Two episodes of The Rings of Power have premiered. More episodes will drop weekly on Fridays. Reacting to the show, Musk said that JRR Tolkien, whose books are the source material for LOTR and The Rings of Power, "is turning in his grave". In another tweet, Musk wrote, "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice (sic)."

The Rings of Power negative reviews: Amazon takes action

Many social media have been sharing negative reviews of The Rings of Power. Because of this, Amazon opted to disable reviews of the show on Prime Video entirely. A similar situation happened on the popular media review-aggregation site, Rotten Tomatoes. According to the site, 84% of critics gave LOTR: Rings of Power a positive review, a favorable statistic, certifying the series as “fresh” according to the site's metric system. However, the fan score is currently at 39%, indicating a majority of viewer reviews were negative. Similarly, the IMDb ratings for The Rings of Power are not visible.

The Rings of Power breaks viewership record for Amazon

The Rings of Power, directed by JA Bayona, Wayne Che Yip and Charlotte Brandstrom, has been a huge success for Amazon. It scored 25 million viewers for the first two episodes in the first 24 hours, making it Prime Video's top premiere ever. The first season of the show will have 8 episodes and will run until October 14. The second season of The Rings of Power is already in the works. As many as five seasons of the show are planned.

