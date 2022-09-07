This video edit of Arshdeep Singh's drop catch against Pakistan is cracking up netizens | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/100RABHSINGH781 Arshdeep Singh dropped Asif Ali's catch in Asia Cup match against Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh dropped a catch of the Pakistani batsman Asif Ali, which many believed cost India its recent Asia Cup match against the arch-rivals. After the drop catch, many memes and video edits of Arshdeep's drop catch have been trending on social media. A recent one shows how the drop catch looked from various angles and to many it seemed like a scene from an Indian daily soap that usually builds up to a scene by cutting the shots from various angles for effect. Netizens are cracking up seeing the video edit of Arshdeep's drop catch.

Pakistani Twitter user trolls Arshdeep for drop catch

Arshdeep dropped a crucial catch in a thrilling Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan needed 34 runs to win when Ravi Bishnoi came in to bowl the 18th over. Arshdeep dropped a relatively easy catch of Asif Ali on the third ball of the over, which led to a massive momentum shift and Pakistan winning by five wickets. Videos and pics of drop catch and players' reactions to it have become meme material and a Pakistani Twitter user also trolled team India by editing the match footage in his own style.

Arshdeep's drop catch video edit looks like Indian daily soap scene

A Twitter user created a montage of Arshdeep's drop catch by using the match footage from various angles and using dramatic sound and editing for effect. Netizens have been cracking up seeing this edit of the cricketer's drop catch. Many social media users also defended Arshdeep for dropping the catch. Reacting to the video, one commented, "its not indian team trolling. Its ekta kapoor style (sic)."

