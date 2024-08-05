Another day, another viral dancing video from Mumbai local train, fans call it 'cringe' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Another video of girl dancing in Mumbai local train goes viral

A recent viral video on social media has drawn significant attention. The clip, posted by well-known Instagram influencer Diya Mukherjee, also known as Ankita, shows her dancing to Kesari Lal Yadav’s Bhojpuri hit “Saj Ke Sanwar Ke” inside an empty local train at a Mumbai station. Clad in a blue outfit, Mukherjee performs an energetic dance routine, showcasing various moves and lively expressions as the song plays.

The video takes an unexpected turn when a boy seated behind Mukherjee suddenly stands up and starts performing a quirky dance. Mukherjee, taken by surprise, pauses and gestures towards the boy, clearly surprised by the impromptu performance. As the song concludes, the boy goes back to his seat. This interaction adds an unforeseen twist to the video, which quickly captured widespread attention. It remains unclear whether the unusual dance was planned or a spontaneous addition.

Watch the viral dance video here:

Despite everything, the clip has become quite popular on social media. Mukherjee, an Instagram influencer with 4.3 million followers, saw the video attract considerable attention online. It was viewed over 5.5 million times and liked by around 200,000 users. Additionally, it received thousands of shares and comments, eliciting a variety of reactions from viewers.

One user, Amrita, criticised the video, arguing that dancing on a train was inappropriate and should be saved for private settings. Another user, Shubham, humorously compared Mukherjee to a “dry ladyfinger” and suggested she should eat more before dancing. Reflecting on Mukherjee’s dance tips, another commenter suggested she should heed her own advice about gaining weight before giving tips to others.

Additional remarks centred on the boy’s reaction, with some viewers observing that his unconventional dance moves seemed to be a response to Mukherjee’s performance. These different perspectives underscore the range of opinions and humour the video has elicited.

ALSO READ: Photos of man in front of glacier 15 years apart show impact of climate change | SEE