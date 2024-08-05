Photos of man in front of glacier 15 years apart show impact of climate change | SEE

Follow us on Image Source : X Man's glacier photos 15 years apart highlight climate impact

Glaciers around the world are melting rapidly because of climate change. Increasing global temperatures are causing these massive ice formations to shrink. A man posted two photos that illustrate these changes in Switzerland's Rhone Glacier, poignantly highlighting the glacier's dire condition.

“Fifteen years minus one day between these photos. Taken at the Rhone glacier in Switzerland today. Not gonna lie, it made me cry,” wrote X user Duncan Porter, sharing the two images.

In the first photo, he and a woman are seen against the backdrop of a pristine white glacier. In contrast, the picture taken 15 years later depicts a dramatically altered scene. According to a LinkedIn post by the charity Protect Earth, which works to address the growing climate and biodiversity crises, Porter is a dedicated volunteer who contributes his time, money, and effort towards environmental protection.

Take a look at the devastating photo:

With more than 2.5 million views, the post has garnered numerous comments from viewers, many of whom are expressing concern about the glacier's rapid melting. One individual on X wrote, “You’re both doing far better than the glacier.” Another user added, “Glaciers have been retreating since the 1800s.” Another person commented, “Oh... the snow... oh my goodness… We're never going to GET back.” A fourth user wrote, “People grow old and hairlines, and glaciers recede. That's life on earth! Long after we're dust, glaciers will once again cover Earth. Fact.”

Daniel Farinotti, a leading glacier scientist in Europe who has studied the Rhone Glacier, reported that the glacier has receded by approximately half a kilometre since 2007 and that a significant glacial pond is developing at its base. Farinotti explained that darker surfaces absorb more sunlight, leading to increased melting. It is forecasted that the Rhone Glacier, one of the largest in the country, will diminish by at least 68 per cent by the century's end.

ALSO READ: 'Mission Asambhav': Iconic Mission Impossible theme gets an Indian twist | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO